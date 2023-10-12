Rohit Choudhary: Patience is another name for love

MUMBAI: Actor Rohit Choudhary who will be seen in director Anil Sharma’s film ‘Journey’ says that relationships require time and effort. He says that we need to be patient and give a relationship the space it needs to blossom. 

“Patience is another name for love. And that is learned by all of us from the very beginning of our birth. How a mother nurtures her child is the first taste of love in our lives, isn’t it. Nurturing is the act of love and that requires patience. All we need to do is to be just observant. And yes, there is a lot of giving in any sort of relationship. All of this comes naturally as well according to me if the intent is pure in any relationship,” he says.

He adds, “With time and fast pace of life, we indeed have forgotten the difference between personal and professional relationships. We kind of mix both. We can’t have our boss on a speed dial for being an agony aunt. And can’t tell a friend that I am not continuing being your friend because you shouted at me. Profession is to support our financial being and personal relationship is for emotional being at the base level. Mixing these two worlds leads to utter chaos.”

He says that communication is the backdrop of a successful relationship. “You need to be clear about what you are looking for in any kind of relationship. This leads to no confusion and longevity in the relationship. Otherwise, it can even affect mental health,” he says.

