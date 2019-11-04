News

Rohit Misra bags ALTBalaji and ZEE5 ‘s Gandii Baat 4

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
04 Nov 2019 07:12 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the digital world.

Adding to its successful legacy, ALTBalaji offers viewers an all-new exciting episode of Gandii Baat titled Meetha Meetha…Pyara Pyara, which will be streaming soon on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

The special episode highlights how the lack of sex education combined with the social stigma of discussing sex results in a phobia about consummating marriage in the mind of the protagonist, Kusum.

We already reported exclusively about Kundali Bhagya fame actress Sanjana Phadke bagging the project.

(Read Here: Kundali Bhagya fame Sanjana Phadke bags Gandii Baat 4 )

Now, the latest update is that model-turned-actor Rohit Misra will also be seen in Gandii Baat 4.

Rohit has been a part of several modelling assignments.

We couldn’t connect with him for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Rohit Misra, ALTBalaji, ZEE5, Gandii Baat 4, Meetha Meetha…Pyara Pyara, Kundali Bhagya, Sanjana Phadk, TellyChakkar,

