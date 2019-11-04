Rohit Misra bags ALTBalaji and ZEE5 ‘s Gandii Baat 4

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the digital world.

Adding to its successful legacy, ALTBalaji offers viewers an all-new exciting episode of Gandii Baat titled Meetha Meetha…Pyara Pyara, which will be streaming soon on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

The special episode highlights how the lack of sex education combined with the social stigma of discussing sex results in a phobia about consummating marriage in the mind of the protagonist, Kusum.

We already reported exclusively about Kundali Bhagya fame actress Sanjana Phadke bagging the project.

Now, the latest update is that model-turned-actor Rohit Misra will also be seen in Gandii Baat 4.

Rohit has been a part of several modelling assignments.

