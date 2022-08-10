Rohit Purohit congratulates cast as 'Udaariyan' completes two years

Actor Rohit Purohit, who plays the role of 'Advait' in the show 'Udaariyaan' congratulated the entire team as the show completed two years.
MUMBAI :Actor Rohit Purohit, who plays the role of 'Advait' in the show 'Udaariyaan' congratulated the entire team as the show completed two years.

The show earlier featured Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Now, it features Isha Malviya, Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Sonakshi Batra, and Rohit Purohit.

Rohit posted pictures with Twinkle and Isha. He wrote in the caption: "Congratulations to the entire team of Udariyaan for completing 2 successful years..thank you guys for all the love."

The show - a love triangle, premiered on March 15, 2021, with lead actors Ankit and Priyanka. New actors were introduced in the show after a generational leap. While Isha plays Harleen, who is Advait's (Rohit Purohit) 'legal' wife, Twinkle is seen as Harleen's sister and Advait's 'illegal' wife.

Rohit posted pictures with his co-stars and shared his happiness on the two-year completion of the show.

After his post, many of his fans congratulated the actor.

The model-turned-actor was also seen in 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii', 'Shaurya Aur Suhani', 'Razia Sultan', 'Porus', 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji', among others.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/20/2023 - 02:37

Rohit Purohit congratulates cast as 'Udaariyan' completes two years
