Rohit Rajput to enter Zee TV’s Manmohini

Actor Rohit Rajput, who has been a part of ALTBalaji’s Medically Yourrs and was last seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s Mere Sai, has been roped in for Zee TV’s Manmohini.

The above-mentioned LSD Films’ show recently took a 20-years leap. Lead actors Ankit Siwach and Garima Singh Rathore have bid adieu to the show, while Karam Rajpal is now the male lead with actress Vaishali Thakkar paired opposite him.

Rohit has joined the cast to depict the role of Chotu, who works in a shop. He entertains his boss with his humour. He is very smart and bindaas. However, with the show progessing, he will happen to meet Shiv (Karam) and decide to fraud him.

The actor confirmed being a part of the show.