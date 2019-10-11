News

Rohit receives a ‘LOVE LETTER’ in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Oct 2019 01:13 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will soon move towards an interesting sequence in the episodes to come.

As seen so far, Deepa threatens Rohan that she  will tell Tanya about his truth if he does not change his ways. Meanwhile, Raima makes a difficult decision, which adds a twist in the storyline. Raima has understood that Rohit truly loves Sonakshi and has moved out of their lives, thus uniting the two of them.

Now while the marriage preps of Rohit and Sonakshi are being planned, there is an adorable romantic moment when Sonakshi has to leave for an event and Rohit misses her. Soon, he receives a sweet surprise from Sonakshi in the form of a love letter and a rose!

Subsequently, there will also be some drama around Rohit and Karan, wherein the latter will demand a sum of 10 crore rupees. He blackmails Rohit by saying that he will ruin Sonakshi’s reputation otherwise.

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

Tags > Star Plus, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rohit, Deepa, Rohan, Raima, Sonakshi, Dipika Kakar, Karan Grover, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni

past seven days