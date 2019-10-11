Rohit receives a ‘LOVE LETTER’ in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will soon move towards an interesting sequence in the episodes to come.



As seen so far, Deepa threatens Rohan that she will tell Tanya about his truth if he does not change his ways. Meanwhile, Raima makes a difficult decision, which adds a twist in the storyline. Raima has understood that Rohit truly loves Sonakshi and has moved out of their lives, thus uniting the two of them.



Now while the marriage preps of Rohit and Sonakshi are being planned, there is an adorable romantic moment when Sonakshi has to leave for an event and Rohit misses her. Soon, he receives a sweet surprise from Sonakshi in the form of a love letter and a rose!



Subsequently, there will also be some drama around Rohit and Karan, wherein the latter will demand a sum of 10 crore rupees. He blackmails Rohit by saying that he will ruin Sonakshi’s reputation otherwise.



