Rohit Reddy adds a hilarious twist to 'pawri horahi hai' meme trend

MUMBAI: Yashraj Mukhate's meme 'pawri horahi hai' is the latest to go viral on the internet. He used a clip from Pakistani influencer Dananeer's vlog in which she pronounces the word "party" as "pawri" and added some great foot-tapping. Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy joined in on the meme fest and shared a hilarious video of Donald Trump.

He uploaded a video on Instagram with the caption, "Yahan alag hi PAWRI ho rahi thi! karwani padi!!" The video shows former US president, Donald Trump giving a speech to the public while making various hand gestures. Donald is then stopped from speaking and escorted by the security people. Rohit added the latest meme song Pawri Horahi Hai in the background which is cracking up the internet.

Take a look.

His hilarious take on the song was loved by netizens and his comment section is filled with laughing emojis. Have a look.

Credits: Republic World



