Rohit Shetty Creates History and Breaks Records ​with ​'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 18:58
Rohit Shetty Creates History and Breaks Records ​with ​'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty has amped up action and thrill to the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi from the day he took over as the host. With his vision for action, the director-host has taken this action bases show to new heights. He has delivered yet another successful season with its action-packed content, breaking records across various mediums.

Khatron Ke Khiladi was featured as the #1 non-fiction show of the category receiving rave reviews across the globe and making COLORS the #1 weekend destination with 24% market share, generating over 5 million conversations including multiple organic trends on a weekly basis. Becoming the show with the highest reach two years in a row, the Rohit Shetty action extravaganza is the number #1 on weekends in terms of average episodic reach as well.

Speaking on the success of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head – Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 said, “The grand success of Khatron Ke Khiladi is a testament to our commitment to provide wholesome entertainment to our viewers. Over the years, the show has set new benchmarks, broken records across platforms and is once again the no.1 non-fiction show in the category. It prevails to be an exceptional showcase of unparalleled entertainment and a great platform for advertisers. As we continuously strive to entertain and innovate, we look forward to unwavering support from our viewers and advertisers."

​Rohit Shetty who understands the needs of the masses always ensures entertainment with everything he decides to work on ​be it as a host, director or producer.

 

Rohit Shetty  Khatron Ke Khiladi  Nina Elavia Jaipuria  Viacom18 Colors Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 18:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Revealed! Here is the reason why makers of Dhoom 2 opted for Hrithik Roshan over Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan to play the antagonist
MUMBAI: Making a stunning entry with Dhoom, the makers also found success in its second instalment starring Hrithik...
REALLY! Karan Johar makes a shocking revelation about Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan during the filming of K3G
MUMBAI:  Karan Johar once revealed that while shooting Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was ‘the easiest thing ever’, there was...
SAD! After playing lead roles, THESE actors of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are now playing supporting characters; Find out details here
MUMBAI: The acting industry has always been tough and cruel to its people or the ones wanting to be a part of it.  ...
Shocking! Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall gets brutally trolled for wearing a bikini while doing yoga with her instructor
MUMBAI: Sonnalli Seygall is a well-known actress in the field of entertainment of business.She debuted in the movie...
Exclusive! Sneha Wagh on working with the star cast of Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: When everyone enjoys their work, even the audiences will love watching the show
MUMBAI: Sneha Wagh is one of the most popular actresses on small screens. She is currently playing the role of Amba in...
Oh no! Justice World Tour cancelled. Will Justin Bieber come to India?
MUMBAI: Fans of the pop singer Justin Bieber were disappointed on Wednesday when it was announced that the remaining...
Recent Stories
Revealed! Here is the reason why makers of Dhoom 2 opted for Hrithik Roshan over Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan to
Revealed! Here is the reason why makers of Dhoom 2 opted for Hrithik Roshan over Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan to play the antagonist
Latest Video