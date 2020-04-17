Rohit Shetty is ruling the hearts of everyone in India!

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is known to dawn many features on his hat. The director - producer has always won our hearts with every movie he has made till now.

Turning host for the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty is pleasing every household with his fun aura on the show.

As per Ormax's recent report, Rohit Shetty is part of the top 5 non fictional characters in India ranking at number 2 for his enigmatic hosting on the 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Rohit Shetty has hosted 5 seasons of KKK and has been entertaining the audience in each season.

With giving his audiences emotion, action and laughter, the director - producer - host has taken up a place in every household in India.