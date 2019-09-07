Rohit Shetty wraps up Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 shoot in Bulgaria

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the makers have been shooting for the 10th season of the adventure reality show in Bulgaria. The team has also been sharing pictures from the sets on social media.

Popular TV celebs such as Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Amruta Khanvilkar, Dharmesh, Adaa Khan, Balraj Sayal, RJ Mallishka, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, and Rani Chatterjee have participated in the show.

Recently, Rohit shared a post for his fans and bid farewell to them. He shared a video on his social media and wrote, "RAW and REAL

No Computer Graphics..

35 Days of hard work...

Mentally and Physically Challenging...But that’s exactly what makes KHATRON KE KHILADI so Special.

This is Me...Signing Off from Bulgaria, Back to the Madness of Mumbai...getting into my next

Battlefield - SOORYAVANSHI

#khatronkekhiladi10".

Check out his post here: