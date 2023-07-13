Rohit Shetty's grand chopper entry sets the stage for the thrilling premiere of COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

MUMBAI :Fasten your seat belts as India’s no. 1 stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ is all set to take you on a rollercoaster ride filled with adrenaline-pumping stunts, non-stop entertainment and riled-up emotions this weekend. Conceptualised in the jungle theme, the 13th edition of the show features 14 daredevil contestants across different vocations, rising to take on the most terrifying challenges in the exotic landscape of Cape Town, South Africa. The action maestro and host Rohit Shetty will be seen mentoring the daredevil contestants as they fight their phobias. For the first time in the history of all the seasons, the first episode of the 13th season will kick off with a mind-blowing stunt led by none other than the ultimate action guru, Rohit Shetty. This stunt will capture the host arriving in style in a chopper hovering above a huge water body. The big twist is that this grand entry marks the beginning of a challenge for the 14 contestants, who are seen latching onto giant cargo bags suspended from the chopper. The only way to win this task is to hold on to the bag and the ones who can’t do so will take an unintended dip in the water.

In the first episode, the journey of the daredevils will continue as they are taken deep into the heart of the jungle, where they will encounter various wild animals during their weeklong sojourn. All the contestants will be compelled to forge a bond with the kind of wild creatures they’d never dare to near in real life. Everyone’s favourite and mimicry queen Aishwarya Sharmaa will be seen mimicking Archana Gautam. Never failing to entertain, Archana will be seen assigning hilarious desi names to all the animals in South Africa. The majestic lions of South Africa will leave contestants panic-stricken as they’re tasked with attracting magnetic discs to the metal cage they’re enclosed in while evading the kings of the jungle. It will be interesting to watch who manages to ace this task.

The next task titled ‘Cycle It Out’ will test the resilience of contestants, who will ride a stationary cycle while creepy crawlies, insects and muck will incessantly rain on them along with coins. The contestants must collect the coins and place them in a basket and if any contestant, overwhelmed by the distraction stops cycling, the coins they’ve collected fall. Those who fail to pull off this task will head for the elimination round. Find out who runs the risk of being eliminated in the action-packed premiere of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.     

 

 

