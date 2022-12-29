Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi of Bhagyalakshmi gets his first Tattoo and its dedicated to someone very special! Check out the video!

MUMBAI :The Zee TV show "Bhagyalakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a successful businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, she still feels deceived when she learns the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagyalakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and other actors are featured in the show who make up a great ensemble cast.

Rohit Suchanti who plays the role of Rishi Oberoi is highly appreciated for his skills. His chemistry with co-star Aishwarya Khare is one of the main USPs of the show!

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses since its launch.

Rohit is quite active on social media and often takes to the site to share sneak peeks and fun behind the scenes from his personal and professional lives.

Rohit Suchanti has a new addition to his life and it's a tattoo. Yes, Rohit got his first tattoo and shared the video of his experience on Instagram. And from the glimpses, it looks like his tattoos say, CR 7 but it's not confirmed yet. Check, it out:

Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in "Saas Bina Sasural." So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

