Rohit Suchanti reveals how he is maintaining a beard to don a mature look in Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has kept its audience entertained through its interesting storyline revolving around life, love, karma, and destiny. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, 'Bhagya Lakshmi' follows the journey of Lakshmi, a selfless girl of limited means, who despite her humble background and the curveballs life has thrown at her, always puts others’ needs before hers. The show has already impressed the audience courtesy of its intriguing storyline and relatable characters. After Lakshmi found out the truth about Mallishka and Rishi’s affair the show has taken a major twist with Lakshmi leaving the Oberoi house and moving to her chachi’s house. While the show is keeping the audience hooked to the twists and turns of each episode, Rohit Suchanti recently revealed an interesting fact about his role in the show.



We all know that actors go to various lengths to get into the skin of the character, be it losing or gaining weight, attending workshops, or taking inspiration from another person or character; one such story is of Rohit Suchanti. He recently revealed how he loves to maintain a clean-shaven look in his real-life but to keep up with his character and to look mature enough in front of his co-actors he has been maintaining a bearded look.



Talking about the same, Rohit mentioned, “I have recently started donning a beard, before this I always used to be all clean-shaven. I actually look like a 19-year-old kid with a clean shave. So, to keep up with the character and to look mature enough as Rishi Oberoi, I need to maintain this beard. But I love keeping a clean-shaved look, I think it looks really good too.”



Well, the audience loves Rohit in his new look as much as they liked his clean shaved look.



In the upcoming episodes, viewers will get to watch how Rishi is trying to get Lakshmi back in his life. But will he succeed? Will Lakshmi give him a second chance or their Bhagya will change forever?



