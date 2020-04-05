Rohitashv Gour feels he 'inherited' theatre

MUMBAI: Actor Rohitashv Gour, who comes from a family deeply entrenched in theatre, says that it was natural that he followed the same line.

The "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain" actor has spent many years as a theatre artiste.

"If I say that I have inherited theatre, it won't be inappropriate because my whole family has been part of theatre. My father (Sudarshan Gour) led the All India Artists Association in Shimla in 1955, through which we organised dance-drama festivals there. This year, we will be organising the 65th year of this festival in June most probably. Though now my father is not between us anymore, we handle this organisation on his behalf," he said.

Talking about his tryst with theatre, he said: "I have been very fortunate and blessed that I got a chance to perform in some of the most beautiful plays like 'Rakt Kalyan', 'Julius Caesar', 'Khubsurat Bahu', 'Ashadh Ka Ek Din', and many more. If I get a chance to do stage plays, I would definitely love to do it. But now I don't think it would be possible for me because TV has kept me occupied, due to which theatre for me has somehow stopped."

Rohitashv said he owes it all to theatre.

"I would like to give all the credit of my success, my talent and my craft to theatre as whatever I have today is all because of theatre. I would have never developed this confidence, command on speech and command on acting without being part of theatre. Theatre definitely plays a very important and vital role in my life," he said.

