Rohitashv Gour: I will break my comedy image

MUMBAI: While we love him for his comic role in the Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, actor Rohitashv Gour, who plays the role of Tiwari ji, refuses to accept himself in the capacity of a comic actor. He says that he is an artist who can play characters of different genres. “I don’t think of myself as a comic actor. I am an actor who can do good comedy. I have observed one thing in the industry that if you are typecast as a comic actor, people look at you like that only. I have done comedy shows such as Shree Sifarashi Lal with Ashwini Dhir saab, Lapataganj and then Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and so people think of me as only a comedy actor. I will break this image. This is wrong,” he says.

However, his fans love him, which is all that matters. “The biggest compliment that I have received is for my talent. A fan, on Facebook, told me that my talent is like Paresh Rawal and Anupam Kher. I was overwhelmed but I felt really great,” he says.

Meanwhile, the actor is thrilled being part of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Talking about the same, he says, “It is not so that in the show that Tiwari ji is the only hit character, all the characters are a hit. Everyone including Masterji, who plays a small role, is a hit with the audience. This is a nice thing about the show that whoever joins the cast, becomes a hit. A lot of people compare this show with the film Sholay. In that also all the characters were a hit. We are blessed.”

The actor feels lucky that a lot of people got to watch the reruns of the show during the lockdown. “We are getting a great response after the lockdown. Our old episodes were telecast and a lot of new audiences joined us. This worked to our advantage. Ours was the most-watched show. It is different that KBC, IPL and Bigg Boss came, so that has affected us. But we will rise as soon as they finish,” he says.

The actor loves working with Sanjay and Binaiferr and is relieved that they have recovered from a recent bout of Covid-19. “I am happy that Sanjay and Binaiferr are out of Covid-19. They are great and give opportunities to new people. Also, they give you a lot of work. If you are in one of their shows, they will take you in other shows too,” he says.