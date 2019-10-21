Romanch Mehtha holidays in the Maldives

After you work really hard, your heart craves for a getaway to relax, rejuvenate, and breathe fresh.

Romanch Mehta, who has featured in shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Ramayan, Chandragupt Morya, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, amongst others, recently holidayed in the exotic locales of the Maldives. He went with his good friends Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee.

Talking about the experience, the actor shared, 'It was just an incredible experience, and the place itself was so beautiful. You wake up to a completely blue ocean in front of you, and what you want is to just look at the beauty. I did try some very cool water sports like jet ski, turtle quest, and snorkeling. It was altogether a different world. We stayed at the Kandima Resort. So we were riding bicycles to travel inside the resort, and as I was with my besties Gurmeet and Debina, the entire experience was fun. Of course, they are a couple, but for me, it’s like I am travelling with two of my best friends, and we keep travelling together.'

Here are some pictures of Romanch from the trip!

Well, we sure want to take off to this exotic location next. What about you?