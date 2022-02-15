Romantic! Are Tejran to be married soon, Deet inside

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash garnered a lot of attention for their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are stealing the limelight with their PDA whenever they are together.

Also read: Much in Love! Find out how Teja and Karan are going to spend their Valentine's Day

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are setting major couple goals. The lovebirds went live on Instagram to connect with the fans for Valentine's Day. In the live session, they revealed many secrets and did sweet things for each other. Likewise, Karan helps Tejasswi to wear a golden chain just like a married couple. Isn't it super adorable and romantic? Do check out their love-filled moment.

Check out the video:

Fans are speculating that they will get married soon and are super crazy about the duo. Moreover, the couple is currently in a happy place taking things at their pace. However, fans are also very excited about how their relationship will shape up in the future.

Also read: Must Read! Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash on bagging Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6: To say that it was all planned is really funny

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com