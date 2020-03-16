ROMANTIC! Fans to witness sizzling romance between #Abhira post their first fight

Though Aarohi attends the party thinking she can get a chance to work in Rudra's hospital, she fails to understand his real intentions.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.  

As we have seen, in the current track, Abhimanyu is angry with Akshara as she arranged an anniversary party for his parents which didn't turn out well. Now it seems that the couple is going to have a romantic scene after their first fight, post marriage. Take a look at this picture!

Meanwhile in the show, Rudra invites Aarohi to his farmhouse party but Abhimanyu warns him to stay away from her as he will not tolerate his stupid drama with her.

Though Aarohi attends the party thinking she can get a chance to work in Rudra's hospital, she fails to understand his real intentions. 

And so, when Abhimanyu comes to save her, eventually both of them end up getting locked.

Rudra is not ready to sit silent after losing to Abhimanyu.

What will Rudra do now?

Latest Video