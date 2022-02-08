Romantic! Finally, Anupamaa's Maan are in love with each other

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly Who plays the role of Anupama and Anuj have become household names. Fans are in love with their on-screen chemistry. In this video, we see Anupama and Anuj having a romantic dance together with a popular retro song in the background. One can surely say Love is in the air for Maan.

This time Anupama thinks that Anuj has taken a wrong decision and she is not going to let both Anuj and Malvika get separated.

Anupama, therefore, walks over to Malvika where she talks to her in private without Vanraj.

Vanraj goes out and gets busy with Anuj while on the other side Anupama tries to enlighten some sense in Malvika.

Anupama asks Malvika to begin her business with Vanraj from scratch if she trusts Vanraj a lot.

Anupama at the same time warns Malvika to not misuse the business which Anuj has made with so much hard work and time.

