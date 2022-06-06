Romantic! Karishma Tanna celebrates fourth month anniversary in style, gets a diamond ring from hubby Varun Bangera

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna is one of the most popular actresses in the television world. With her hard work, she has made a place for herself in the entertainment industry. She has been part of various TV shows and wowed the viewers with her performance.

On the personal front, the actress got married to Varun Bangera. The two are now celebrating their fourth month wedding anniversary. On Sunday, Karishma Tanna took to her Instagram handle and shared a post where she wished her husband Varun on their special day.

The diva celebrated the occasion in an amazing way. In the post, she is seen paragliding down to the ground as Varun is waiting for her with a ring box in his hand. He proposes to her yet again with a bouquet and diamond ring. Overwhelmed Karishma later flaunts it in the video. She shared an Instagram reel where one can see a delicious chocolate cake and two champagne glasses as they were celebrating together.

Sharing the post, an elated Karishma wrote in the caption, “Happy 4 months Baby(red heart emoji)@varun_bangera #reels #gratitude #grateful.” She received many comments for this romantic video. Nitin Arora commented “Love u guys , stay blessed always jai mata di.” One person commented “Congratulations(heart-eye emoji).”

What is your take on Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s fourth month wedding anniversary celebration? Hit the comment section.

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA