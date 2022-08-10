Romantic! Newly married Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel are off for their honeymoon to Thailand, share fun glimpses

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Daljiet Kaur recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Nikhil Patel in an intimate ceremony among friends and family. The Kulvaddhu actress looked gorgeous in a red and white lehenga while her groom looked handsome in a white sherwani.

Now that the lavish wedding festivities are done, the couple has jetted off to Bangkok, Thailand for a relaxing and romantic honeymoon. 

Sharing a clip from their fun honeyloon, Daljiet wrote, “Off on our first of many adventures around the world as Mr & Mrs Patel. Let’s call this one our “Honeymoon!"

Dalljiet was previously married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant shalin Bhanot and has a son named Jaydon. Nikhil too was previously married and has two daughters from that marriage. 

