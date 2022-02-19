Romantic! Swaranghar's Kanwal and Swaran's love story is one of its kind

MUMBAI: Colors tv is coming up with the new show Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, finally, the duo decided to drop the promo of the show.

The show has the most prominent actors like Sangita Ghosh and Ronit Bose Roy, the story of Swaran and Kanwaljeet brings a different concept to television apart from the mundane Saa Bahu serial. As in the promo, we saw the divorce happening between the parents and their children. But this does make us notice the relationship between Kanwal and Swaran is very strong and unbreakable. Though they are having conflicts with their children they are there for eternity until eternity.

Swaran Ghar has been all set to go on floors from 28th February at 8:30 PM replacing Balika Vadhu 2. Viewers are super excited and are very much looking forward to the show. Moreover, they are curious to know who all will be featured and how the storyline will develop.

