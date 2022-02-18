Romantic! Udaariyaan's Fatejo are there for each other till eternity

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Priyanka Choudhary plays the character of Tejo Kaur Sandhu and Ankit Gupta plays the character of Fateh Singh Virk. The audiences are in love with their on-screen chemistry. Moreover, they have also kept a ship name, Fatejo. On that note, Priyanka has shared a romantic video that is a must-watch.

Fans want Fatejo to get close to each other in the show and are very excited to see how they will fight out for their love against Jasmine.

In the upcoming episode, a fresh track will unveil with Fateh getting his job back and his first football match as the coach begins but Jasmine isn't ready to stay calm, she plots a plan to ruin his efforts to keep his job. The major twist is that despite all the odds Fateh will succeed in saving his team from losing the match. Are you all excited to see it?

