Romantic! Udariyaan: Seems like FATEJO are in love with each other, Here is the testimony!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Also read: DHAMAKEDAR! Tejo returns to Virk House with a warning for Jasmine in Colors' Udaariyaan

In the series, we might see some high voltage drama but off-camera the actors share fun behind the scenes that keep the fans entertained. Moreover, the fans also get clues about what is expected in the upcoming episodes. Likewise, # FaTejo is going seen doing a romantic dance together. Take a look at this adorable video.

Check out the video:

Fans are very curious to see if there is valentines special episode linked up to this video. Moreover, they are demanding more such love-filled moments between them.

In the upcoming episode, Jasmine and Fateh end up in a major brawl and she vows to steal everything from him and the family for ruining her life. On the other hand, Angad reveals to Tejo that he has found a way to stop Jasmine from doing any further damage to the Virks. Tejo decides to enter Virk House to challenge Jasmine.

