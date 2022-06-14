ROMANTIC! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's #ABHIRA are setting Couple Goals off-screen too, Here's proof

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 21:23
ROMANTIC! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's #ABHIRA are setting Couple Goals off-screen too, Here's proof

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

Also read Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upcoming Drama! Abhimanyu steps out of Birla house

Neeraj Goswami, who plays the role of Parth Birla in the show recently got hitched to his long-time girlfriend. The actor had a lavish wedding ceremony wherein the co-stars from the show were also invited. Here is the most adored duo from the show Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod complimenting each other and setting couple goals. Take a look at their adorable picture.

Check out the picture

Also read Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upcoming Drama! Abhimanyu steps out of Birla house

Talking about the guest list, we saw his close buddies from the Yeh Rishta fam attend and were the perfect baaratis, dancing at the wedding. Niharika Chouksey, Preyal Shah, Pragati Mehra, Nisha Nagpal, and Karishma Sawant also attended the wedding.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 21:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Spiritual! Gungun gets ready to go to the temple and pray for Anubhav
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Ouch! Kiara Advani brutally trolled over her latest outfit
MUMBAI: Kiara Advani was cheered on by her fans as she celebrated the eighth year of her debut in the Hindi film...
WOW! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar's Armaan and Dia are happy to welcome this new member in their lives
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Finally! Ranvijay arrested by the Lucknow police
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
STYLISH! Badminton player PV Sindhu wows netizens with her RED HOT AVATAR; check out
MUMBAI: One of the most popular and gorgeous sports stars, PV Sindhu has been setting major fashion goals with her...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Interesting! Gungun’s exit from the hospital, Akriti irked
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Recent Stories
Ouch! Kiara Advani brutally trolled over her latest outfit
Ouch! Kiara Advani brutally trolled over her latest outfit
Latest Video