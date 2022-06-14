ROMANTIC! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's #ABHIRA are setting Couple Goals off-screen too, Here's proof

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

Neeraj Goswami, who plays the role of Parth Birla in the show recently got hitched to his long-time girlfriend. The actor had a lavish wedding ceremony wherein the co-stars from the show were also invited. Here is the most adored duo from the show Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod complimenting each other and setting couple goals. Take a look at their adorable picture.

Check out the picture

Talking about the guest list, we saw his close buddies from the Yeh Rishta fam attend and were the perfect baaratis, dancing at the wedding. Niharika Chouksey, Preyal Shah, Pragati Mehra, Nisha Nagpal, and Karishma Sawant also attended the wedding.

