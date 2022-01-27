Romantic! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's #AbhiRA's love confession is the most golden moments in the show

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: Hilarious! Rakhi Sawant has a unique demand for husband Ritesh post her eviction from Bigg Boss 15

The show is going through some high voltage drama. As we see from the tragic accident of Akshara on the other end Abhimanyu is all set to get married to Aarohi. Things drastically change and we see that Akshara and Abhimanyu confess their feelings to each other. And decides to elops to get married in the temple. The whole situation has kept audiences hooked on screen over the past few episodes from the show. Moreover, the way the actors have pulled off the scenes with full convention is just incredible.

Check out the picture

Fans have literally celebrated and appreciated this golden moment in the show. Furthermore, they are rooting for #Abhira to get united and live their lives happily with each other. As we see that #Abhira is trying to convince their families to accept them as couple fans too are eager to understand what will be their take on the same.

Also read: OMG! Kumkum Bhagya: From Ranbir's 'Shah Rukh Avatar' to Pallavi's Big family moment! Viral social media stars of the show! Check It Out!

Previously in the show, Abhimanyu walked back home. When he came across a Shiv temple he thanked Mahadev for bringing Akshara back into his life. He is in for a major shock at home. On the other hand, Harshvardhan is upset with whatever happened at the temple. He tells the Birlas that he knew Akshara was full of drama but never realised Aarohi can betray them. He remembers what Neil had told him about the wedding and slaps him. He calls him an orphan and tells him that he doesn't care what he does or where he is. The family tries to calm him down.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com