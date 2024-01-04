Romiit Raaj : Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si was a beautiful show with the best of the best people coming together under Rajan Sir's leadership

MUMBAI: Romiit Raaj was seen as Bobby Sood in Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which was produced under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. The show recently went off-air, and the entire team bid a teary farewell to the screen. The actor, who has worked on various platforms, says the experience of shooting the show was not less than a movie.



“Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si was a beautiful show with the best of the best people coming together under Rajan Sir's leadership. I felt like I was doing a film every single day, not just a TV show. Although I've worked on TV shows, web series, and films in my career, Baatein was a next-level experience,” he said, adding that working with Rajan Shahi was like an answer to his prayers.



He further said, “It's like God is being very kind, like you are the chosen one, like the best opportunity an actor can get to live his dream of entertaining the audience. I feel truly blessed that Rajan Sir appreciated my work.”



He went on to say that the show and his character taught him the power of forgiveness and the power of maintaining relationships with honesty and sincerity. He added, “It taught me that a man who believes in relationships and keeps the family bond close is never poor.”



He fondly remembers a scene where he gave quite a performance, and it was appreciated by not just the entire cast and crew but also the audience. He shared, “Episode 168 and Episode 169 on Disney+ Hotstar are my favorite episodes, where I got to perform a very special scene. I had to confront all the family members and fight for my love. Rajan Sir had told me about this scene on the first day of our meeting, as it was a big emotional moment for my character. I loved performing it, and all the senior actors and crew applauded on set. Director Ashish Patel complimented me the next day after seeing the edited version, saying he loved my performance.”



While the on-screen chemistry of the cast of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si was amazing, their off-screen chemistry too was the talk of the town. Romiit agreed and said, “My bond with the cast of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will always be super special. We loved each other from day one. There were no egos, only a bond of love and friendship among us. We always encouraged suggestions from each other and gave our best to the scenes.”



“Mohit (Malik) and I sometimes understood everything without saying a word. I had my best moments with him and enjoyed working with him. Garvita (Sadhwani) and I looked awesome on screen, and we had fantastic scenes together. Fans still post pictures of mine from the Baatein show even today,” he added.



He is full of gratitude and has thanked his fans for their love and support. “You guys are still sending pictures from the scenes I performed and clips from my scenes. I will be back soon to entertain you in a different role, as I always want to do good roles and be a part of good storytelling,” he said.



So, what’s next for you? “I am currently looking for projects on TV, changing my look, and growing my stubble back. I will be shooting a few pictures of the new look. I want to work with good storytellers and aim for strong characters. The audience expects good, entertaining shows from me,” Romiit ended.