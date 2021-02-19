Romiit Raaj to enter Sony Entertainment Television’s Vighnaharta Ganesh

MUMBAI: The actor has to develop his body. The actor has to work on his voice. But the most important thing the actor has to work on is his mind.This quote has inspired many actors and one of them is Romiit Raaj who would be seen essaying the role of Shreedhar in Sony Entertainment Television’s Vighnaharta Ganesh. Currently, in the track the audience would watch how Pushpadant was moved by Morya’s story and his devotion towards Lord Ganesha.

Romiit Raaj is a well-known face in the Television industry and since his first show he has made viewers his fans with his commendable acting skills and terrific persona. Know his fans would watch him as Shreedhar and his story how he became Maa Vaishno Devi’s sole believer .The story of Maa Vaishno Devi would be narrated to Shreedhar by Lord Hanuman.

Romiit Raaj said “In past also I was offered many mythological roles but because of my busy schedule I was not able to take any role but when Vighnaharta Ganesh was offered to me I immediately took the cameo role. The show in its running has shown various stories which are wonderfully depicted, and this was one of the major reasons to pick up this role. The team has been supportive and encouraging and is brilliant work with. In future also I would love to be part of mythological shows which strong characters like Ram,Arjun,Krishna. And I would love to play Ravan as well.

