Romiit Raaj: I don't go on holidays for the sake of posting pictures

MUMBAI: Actor Romiit Raj says that he likes to live in the present and enjoys spending real moments with his family. He says that he makes sure to spend as much time as he can with his family.

“Honestly, I live a very balanced life, I give full attention to my daughter's education every day and I take my wife out for dinner twice a week. On weekends, I don't shoot and I spend quality time with my family. I don't believe in the reel world, I believe in real-life moments. I don't go on holidays for the sake of posting pictures, I live my life fulfilling all family responsibilities and my work commitments,” he says.

He adds, “It's not true when a person says I don't have time, everyone has time it's just what's that person's priorities. I have seen the busiest, most successful people take out time for family friends and social work. Discipline, commitment, focus, and compassion always lead to taking out time for others.”

He says that people need to spend less time on their phones and more time with each other. “Unfortunately, everyone is glued to their phone, it's a very sad state. Even kids are making reels 24x7 for the digital world and have few friends in the real world. Parents are on the phone and not spending time with kids or family. This mobile culture will destroy relationships and people will get more and more lonely,” he says.

He adds, “It's really sad that there is a lot of clutter on everyone's mind because of so much access to everything, we need to access only what is required for a limited time and then switch off, we need to give our mind rest and calm our senses.”



