Romit Raj on his new show RRChattergram: I want my show to be controversial and gossip-free

MUMBAI: Romit Raj is one such actor who needs no introduction. The handsome hunk has been a part of Hindi television industry for 18 years and has contributed a lot with his talent and creativity.

Romit has done a number of TV shows like Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Adaalat, Maayka, Shaka Laka Boom Boom among others. All these shows were extremely hit among the viewers and Romit is still remembered for his roles in these serials.

And now, while being on lockdown, Romit has found a new activity to keep himself busy and also entertain and stay connected to his fans.

The actor has started his own show named RRChattergram on Instagram where Romit connects with his co-stars and industry pals and exchange some hearty laughs and fun moments.

Romit revealed that he has always loved hosting shows and as he has got this opportunity, he is enjoying every bit of it.

During his recent interview with Tellychakkar, Romit spilt beans on his new show.

The actor revealed how so far, many well-known faces of the television industry like Jaswir Kaur, Mohit Hussein and Chhavi Mittal Hussein, Mansi Srivastava, Karanvir Bohra, Arti Singh, and Srishty Rode have been a part of RRChattergram.

Well, the guest list is getting exciting as Romit has already lined up a series of actors in the coming week which includes Abhinav Kapoor and Priyamvada who will be going live today, followed by Himanshu Malhotra, Tanuj Virmani, Kiku Sharda, Karanveer Mehra, Shubhangi Atre and Abhishek Kapur.

Romit is looking forward to hosting lots of his co-stars and friends from the Telly world in the coming days who can be a part of his wonderful show.

Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.