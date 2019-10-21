Romit Raj Prasher to star in Shitty Ideas Trending’s Pyar Ka Punch season 2

MUMBAI: Popular and talented actor Romit Raj, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost two decades now, has proved his mettle with his versatility and career graph. He is well known for his roles in Zee TV's Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann as Yuvraj Garodia and Maayka as Jeet Khurana.

Romit, who was last seen in Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, has bagged popular YouTube channel Shitty Ideas Trending’s Pyar Ka Punch season 2. The actor was also a part of SIT's Men... The Real Victims.

The channel, owned by actor and producer Chhavi Mittal and her husband filmmaker Mohit Hussein, has been successful at dishing out comedy episodics, mostly based on husband–wife relationships.

For this particular series, the characters of Pracheen Chauhan and Pooja Gor will help Romit’s character, who will face some problems in his married life.

Confirming the news, Romit shared, 'Well, it is always fun to shoot for web-series. I was a part of Shitty Ideas Trending’s series a while ago, and after almost three years, I am shooting with them again. Mohit and Chhavi were really happy to have me back. I think OTT platforms are very good to showcase your talent. One has to be very natural and subtle rather than being loud like in TV.

Here’s wishing Romit good luck!