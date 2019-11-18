Ronak and Muskaan get separated due to some circumstances, when will they reunite in Star Bharat’s Muskaan?

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s show Muskaan starring Sharad Malhotra and Yesha Rughani is being well-received by the fans. The fresh new jodi of Sharad and Yesha who plays Ronak and Muskaan have become quite a hit among the viewers.



Muskaan has gone through various ups and downs in the show. We also saw the jodi of Ronak and Muskaan going through various hurdles and yet managed to stay together.



But as per the current plot, the jodi has been separated and it is heart-breaking for the viewers. Muskaan and Ronak along with their kids have been separated due to some circumstances. The viewers are eagerly waiting for the couple to reunite.



Take a look at the latest promo:

Will the family reunite? Will they live happily ever after? Only time will tell.



What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.