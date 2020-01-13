Ronit and Komolika plan yet another VICIOUS MOVE to harm Prerna in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay!

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kii is experiencing a lot of interesting twists and turns.



While Prerrna and Komolika are at loggerheads and are now challenging each other, there is Anurag who is very confused as he has lost his memory. He feels a particular connection with Prerna but cannot figure out what exactly it is. He feels emotionally attached as if they had a relationship. Also, the doctors have said that there are high chances of Anurag's memory bouncing back which makes the family members happy and Komolika worried.



In the upcoming episodes, Anurag will once again flashes of his past while Prerna will be in an awkward situation. On the other hand, Ronit and Komolika will plan to kidnap Prerna in an upcoming party which will celebrate the New Year.



Keep reading this space for more information.