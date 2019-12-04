News

Ronit Roy and Asiya Qazi’s Bandini is the NEXT BIG THING on Dangal TV

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Dec 2019 05:33 PM

MUMBAI: The television medium has been making attempts to expand its reach ever since the OOT medium has started booming and with the launch of a new channel, Dangal, a lot of production houses have been pitching shows with different concepts.

While we know that Rashmi Sharma Productions is already in plans to launch a Kanpur based love story titlted Lukka Chuppi featuring Rahul Sharma, Aparna Dixit and Ayaz Ahmed in pivotal roles, there is another news which has all the viewers of Dangal channel excited. 

Remember the 2009 show Bandini, where the daughter of a poor villager ends up marrying a middle aged widower due to unforeen sitautions and the problems she goes through?

Well, the channel has brought the show back!

The show was earlier telecast on NDTV Imagine and  gained a lot of popularity for the chemistry between Ronit Roy and Asiya Qazi who played lead roles of Sanraj and Santo in the show.

The Sanraj-Santo chemistry, unique concept, and high emotional quotient is still working quite well and audience as they are loving the show.

What are your views on the re-run of Bandini on Dangal TV?

Tags > Dangal TV, Bandini, Ronit Roy, Asiya Qazi, Rashmi Sharma, Lukka Chuppi, Rahul Sharma, Aparna Dixit, Ayaz Ahmed, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

MasterChef-6 Judges grab a bite at Khau Galli in...

MasterChef-6 Judges grab a bite at Khau Galli in Juhu
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj

past seven days