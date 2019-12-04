Ronit Roy and Asiya Qazi’s Bandini is the NEXT BIG THING on Dangal TV

MUMBAI: The television medium has been making attempts to expand its reach ever since the OOT medium has started booming and with the launch of a new channel, Dangal, a lot of production houses have been pitching shows with different concepts.

While we know that Rashmi Sharma Productions is already in plans to launch a Kanpur based love story titlted Lukka Chuppi featuring Rahul Sharma, Aparna Dixit and Ayaz Ahmed in pivotal roles, there is another news which has all the viewers of Dangal channel excited.

Remember the 2009 show Bandini, where the daughter of a poor villager ends up marrying a middle aged widower due to unforeen sitautions and the problems she goes through?

Well, the channel has brought the show back!

The show was earlier telecast on NDTV Imagine and gained a lot of popularity for the chemistry between Ronit Roy and Asiya Qazi who played lead roles of Sanraj and Santo in the show.

The Sanraj-Santo chemistry, unique concept, and high emotional quotient is still working quite well and audience as they are loving the show.

What are your views on the re-run of Bandini on Dangal TV?