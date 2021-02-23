Ronit Roy on hosting Jurm Aur Jazbaat: This show had that factor that made me come back on the screen after 5 years

MUMBAI: Ronit Roy is one of the most revered actors of the small screen as well as the big screen.

The actor was quite popular for his chocolate boy looks in the early 90s where he appeared in a number of hit films.

Ronit's film and TV career has never seen any lows and he has raised the bar with his acting chops with every project he has done so far.

The actor who has been away from the small screens for many years now is all set to make a comeback soon but this time as a host.

Shemaroo TV is all set to launch its first original show titled, ‘Jurm aur Jazbaat’.

Interestingly, the makers have roped in Ronit to be the host series.

The actor will be seen in a completely new avatar, interpreting the emotions behind every crime. The concept of the show revolves around uncovering the deep dark emotions and interpret the actions taken which lead to crime.

In an exclusive interview with tellyChakkar, Ronit was asked the reason behind taking up the show.

The actor said, "As an actor, when you are in this industry for so many years, you always look for something which has an X-factor which makes you take up the project. The same happened to me when they offered me Jurm Aur Jazbaat which made me take up the show after five years."

Ronit further added, "I wanted to reach out to people and tell them about these stories which can make a difference in humankind."

The show Jurm Aur Jazbaat goes on air from today onwards. The viewers can tune in every Monday to Friday at 10 PM and watch the repeat telecast at 12 noon.

