Ronit Roy nails an amazing shot under his director's eyes

MUMBAI: Ronit Roy is one of the most popular faces of the Telly world and Bollywood film industry. The actor has been in the showbiz for many years now and has established a name for himself.

Ronit is a perfect combination of talent and looks. The actor has proved his mettle by working in several hit TV shows, movies and web-series as well.

The handsome hunk is constantly exploring himself as an actor by trying out new roles. Ronit has been extremely active on his social media account and keeps sharing the latest updates about all his upcoming projects.

And now, the actor has shared a small video where he is seen nailing a perfect shot under the eyes of his director. It seems to be some action sequence where Ronit needs to jump and pick up the gun. The video was shot in slow-motion and we can see how the actor perfectly aced this scene.

Take a look at the video:

Not just his fans, but Ronit's brother Rohit Roy was also mesmerised by his skills and couldn't stop raving about it.

On the work front, Ronit previously shot for his web-series, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai season 3. He has also worked in the series, Hostages.

What do you think about Ronit's video? Tell us in the comment section.