Ronit Roy reveals two different personalities of Rohit Mehra from Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai! Which one do you like?

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
26 Nov 2019 03:14 PM

MUMBAI: Ronit Roy who has been a part of ALT Balaji's popular web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, is currently busy shooting for its season three. The show has been well-received by the fans and hence the makers are all set to treat their fans with the third season.

Ronit has kept his fans updated about the latest updates about the show. He also shared several glimpses from the show.

And now, folks, hold your breath as Ronit reveals two different looks from the show and we can't keep calm. The actor shared two of his looks from the show which have a completely opposite personality.

One is the rebellious drunkard and the other one is a loving father and husband.

Take a look at Ronit's post:

While both of Ronit's looks are killer and we simply love his personality, we really can't decide whom do we like the most. Can you guys decide who do you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai also stars Mona Singh and Gurdeep Punj in pivotal roles.

past seven days