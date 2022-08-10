Ronit Roy shares cryptic post about betrayal, Smriti Irani asks 'Kya hua'

Actor Ronit Roy, a television star known for his work in films like 'Udaan', '2 States', and 'Ugly,' recently shared a cryptic message on his social media. The note came across as a personal update as the actor seemed betrayed by someone close to him.
Ronit Roy

Ronit, who will be soon seen sharing screen with Shahid Kapoor in 'Bloody Daddy', took to his Instagram and shared: "Bhai...bro, these words have completely lost their meaning. When someone calls me that I take the words seriously and then they do to me what I wouldn't do to my enemy. It hurts but chalta hai (it is okay), it is their falling. Not mine."

He wrote further: "Money, status, all materials lost can be regained. Time, love, respect, relationships once lost can never be. At least not to its fullest glory. Why be #fake when you #needtobereal . #respect #yourself #screw #fakelove."

Ronit's post immediately met with widespread reactions from the netizens particularly his 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' co-star and Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani.

She took to the comments section and wrote in Hindi and asked him what happened: "Kya hua?"

'Anupama' actor Rupali Ganguly expressed her support as she commented: "I totally feel u... Take it with a pinch of salt and move on... Ekla Cholo re! (sic)."

SOURCE: IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/20/2023 - 13:11

