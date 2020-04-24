News

Ronit Roy's video on Twitter goes viral; fans' reaction is surprisingly unbelievable

Ronit Roy's video has taken social media by storm.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
24 Apr 2020 03:22 PM

MUMBAI: Ronit Roy is one such actor who doesn't need any special introduction. His name itself says everything. We don't even need to mention the list of TV show and films he has done as there won't be a single person who isn't aware of the work he has done so far. 

Ronit is a prominent face of the small screen and Bollywood who has given some memorable performances which are still remembered by his fans. There's nothing which can stop him as he is continuing to give stellar performances in all his shows. 

And now, while the entire world is under the scanner because of COVID2019, people are stepping out of the house wearing masks. This has become a compulsion for everyone's safety. 

While lots of them don't have a mask, Ronit has recently shared a video on Twitter and shown a simple and basic way to create a homemade mask out of a T-shirt. 

Take a look at the video:

Ronit's homemade jugaad of mask became an instant hit among the netizens that his video crossed a whopping 1 million views. Not just that, fans are sharing the pictures and videos after trying out the same technique. 

Interestingly, Ronit retweeted them and we can see how fans can't stop thanking Ronit for the same. 

Take a look at the tweets:

Ronit gave the best and the simplest affordable way which everyone liked it. 

The actor also shared a screenshot of the same on his Instagram account and revealed that this was totally unexpected but he is happy that such a helpful video got a great response. 

Way to go, Ronit!

