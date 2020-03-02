Roop Durgapal joins Yash Pandit in &TV’s Laal Ishq

MUMBAI: Everyday, our news desk opens to a fresh set of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

Now, the latest update is that actress Roop Durgapal will be joining Yash Pandit in yet another spine-chilling episode of &TV’s Laal Ishq. Our sources informed us that the project will be produced by Essel Vision Pvt Ltd.

Roop is known for her stints in projects like Baalika Vadhu, Swaragini and Tujhse Hai Raabta.

We couldn’t connect with Roop for a comment.

