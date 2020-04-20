Roopa Ganguly CRIED inconsolably post the ‘Draupadi Cheer Haran’ scene during the Mahabharat days

MUMBAI: While the world is trying to fight and emerge victorious against the deadly COVID-19, the Television channel runners are making sure that the audience is entertained thoroughly. As the shoots of all the on-going Television shows has been halted, most of the channels have started the trend of re-running their popular shows. This trend paved the way for cult shows like B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat and Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan return to the Television screens. The announcement has left the audience elated and now people are enjoying these shows on DD.

The show had actors like Mukesh Khanna, Nitish Bharadwaj, Gufi Paintal, Roopa Ganguly, Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Gajendra Chauhan, Surendra Pal and Roopa Ganguly amongst others as prominent cast.

The show telecast the popular ‘Draupadi Cheer Haran’ scene today and the netizens are discussing the same on Twitter which has made ‘Draupadi’ trend on Twitter.

Well, Roopa Ganguly effortlessly played the character of Draupadi in the show. Did you know Roopa Ganguly cried inconsolably post shooting the cheer haran scene?

In a making video of Mahabharat, it was revealed that Ravi Chopra explained the entire scene to Roopa before rolling the same and asked her to keep in mind the humiliation that a woman might go through in such a situation.

It has been reported that while performing the scene, Roopa actually started crying which continued for almost half an hour. She was completely into the character and deeply affected the situation in which Draupadi was.

In a statement, B.R. Chopra had revealed that they wanted to shoot the scene in a manner that it doesn’t come across to be obscene or vulgar.

