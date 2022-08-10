Roshan Kapoor bids farewell to his show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 13:03
Roshan Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actor Roshan Kapoor, who is currently seen in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, says that he was shocked when he got to know that the current season is coming to an end. He adds that the third season of the show will have entirely different characters and cast.

“Our show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 is going off air. It’s not the end as we have a season 3 but all the characters will change. We had heard about the show ending, but we weren’t thinking about it too much because we didn’t believe that it would happen. One day, at 9:00pm Devashish (josh) told me that our show is going off air and it was a shock to all of us,” he says.

The show was very interesting to shoot, says the actor. Sharing an incident from the shoot, he says, “I had my lunch and then came back on the set and I had no idea that my next scene was a drinking scene. And we were asked that after every dialogue, we had to do bottoms up, and eat again and again. And the scene was very long. I almost drank 2 litres of drink and we had done so many retakes. I felt like I was going to die (laughs). After a point, I started sweating so much that I had to go and relax in my room in an air-conditioned room. It was a very funny incident though it was a little difficult as well. That was the last time when I promised myself that I would drink Appy!”

Ask him who he bonded with most on the set, he says, “During shoot the most, I was bonding with Devashish, and we had our scene together. Earlier I thought he was very mean and was full of attitude. But now we are very close friends. We always have our lunch together, discuss our scenes together. And after Devashish, if there is someone whom I can rely on is Niti Taylor. She always praises me and tells me your character always makes me and everyone laugh. Even people loved our scene a lot. We both always praise each other. And would definitely say, "Yeh dono mujhe bade acche lagte hai!”

Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2 will always be special for the actor. He says, “It was a turning point for me. This is a Balaji show and I used to watch this show since my childhood. I am so grateful to Ekta Ma’am for giving me this opportunity. I am so happy to work with Hiten Tejwani, Ranndeep R Rai, Niti Taylor, Pooja Banerjee, Tuhinaa Vohra, Leenesh Mattoo and so many senior actors. I got to learn so much from them. Hiten sir used to tell me so much from his working experiences all these years. The best aura on the whole set is only Hiten sir. I do miss everyone so much. It was a lottery for me to work on this show. When it was our last day of shooting, Hiten sir had given me a line and it went so well. I truly appreciate and respect him so much. I always see our pictures and reels and it makes me miss them more. I hope I get to work with this unit again. This show has given me an immense amount of love and fame.”

Talking about future plans, he says, “Right now, I am searching for a show where I can play the lead. I think I am ready for that. This show has taught me a lot. I want to do a role which is very challenging and difficult so that I can give my best ever. No matter how difficult it gets. I know that everyone wants to do lead but I also want to play negative characters. But I would definitely want to go to Bigg Boss.”

Roshan Kapoor Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 Devashish Hiten Tejwani Ranndeep R Rai Niti Taylor Pooja Banerjee Tuhinaa Vohra Leenesh Mattoo Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 13:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the first promo of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 featuring Salman Khan has the host of the show
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhimanyu arrives at Akshara’s home, Abhir happy to see his docman
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Anupama is unable to forgive Anuj and decides to leave
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Pushpa Impossible: Fight of Love! Chirag's determination to not let the wedding happen, Pushpa finds out something BIG
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Kya Baat Hai! Fans of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 are ecstatic over Ram and Priya’s return trend ‘Raya is Back’ to celebrate! Check out the best reactions here!
MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Trouble! Rana gets arrested, Maan to find proof of innocence
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
Aditi Rao Hydari
Cannes 2023: Uff! Aditi Rao Hydari looks like a ray of Sunshine on the red carpet; fans says “Gorgeous and Drama free”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3
Kya Baat Hai! Fans of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 are ecstatic over Ram and Priya’s return trend ‘Raya is Back’ to celebrate! Check out the best reactions here!
Ayushi Khurana
Ayushi Khurana and the Crew of 'Ajooni' Make a Green Impact by quitting the usage of Plastic, Paving the Way for a Sustainable Future
Adaa Khan
CELEBRATIONS! Naagin fame Adaa Khan completes 14 years in the industry, check out
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Congratulations! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Abheyy Attri and Drishtii Garewal welcome their baby girl; share adorable picture of her
India’s Best Dancer 3
5 ‘electrifying’ international dance styles to watch out in India’s Best Dancer 3 this weekend
India's Got Talent Season 10
India's Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Ace rapper Badshah reprises his seat as the judge of the show