Roshni Falls Unconscious: Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka 17th January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI : Roshni asks Farha were is your mother she tells her she is there at the same time Roshni notices that Parven is into something she says I need to see what she is upto. Aman warns Chotu Dadi asks Aman were is Roshini and why didn't he change his clothes.Roshni is following Parven she sees Parven going in the room she looks from the window and discovers that Soha is alive we buried her and what she is doing with Parven she does magic on Soha and by mistake flask falls from Roshni and Parven comes out to see who is there, Roshni hides.

Dadi asks Roshni why are you afraid go get ready are you ok? she says yes I am fine. Dadi tells Roshini that hurry up you haven't changed. Aman is waiting for Roshni he is amazed to see her in Dulhans outfit Roshni sits in front of Aman. Roshni is scared Parven does something to Roshni and talks to herself that we are done you Aman will be killed by Ayana. Roshni calls Tabizi she ask her that is it possible that Aman's mother can be jinn Tabizi asks Roshni why you feel so? She tells Tabizi what happened with Soha She asks her how can we kill Jalds Badsha can we kill them with a sword she says no it is not possible only Ayana can kill him. Tabizi says that right now you are getting married enjoy this moment we can talk about this later. she disconnects phone. Roshini thinks that if Parven is jinn then why she is hiding that from Aman. what she wants she ? did we fought with Parveen. Man ask Roshni kya apko ye nikah Qabul hai. Roshini tells herself that Parven wants to kill Aman but why? A man asks the same question Kya apko ye nikah Qabulhai. Dadi calls her she tells him Qabulhai, everyone gets happy, Roshni says if Ayana has the power to kill Badsha then what Parven is planning Roshni is crying. she looks at her hand and discovers that she is poisend she says that it is the same spot where Aman kissed her first time. Man ask Aman same question he says yes everyone gets happy Roshni is shocked her whole body turns blue she realize that Aman will remove this poison and after that, it will affect Aman's health it will end Aman's life because poison he will remove would be given by Ayana and only Ayana can kill him.Roshni calls Khanbaba and she falls uncousious. Aman takes Roshni in their room Parven is happy because she succeeded in her plan. Aman asks Dadi what is this she tells him that someone poisoned her. He notices a mark on Roshini's and that mark was because of him. Dadi asks Aman that how come he calls Bazigar and tries to treat Roshni with magic but there is no use Roshini is losing all control Parven talks to herself that please stop crying try to remove poison by so that it will kill you. Parven tells Aman that avoid removing poison by your mouth I know this is the only way but this poison seems to be dangerous. Aman is about to do that Dadi stops him. we don't have time to talk about this, if Roshin was at my place she wouldn't think once. Aman goes near Roshni and Roshni becomes normal she wakes up Parven gets confused she says hows this possible. Aman asks Roshni are you ok she tells that as she noticed the blue spot on her hand she informed Tabizi that she told that we should stop poison to from spreading she tells her to cut and allow blood to flow. Aman tells Roshini she is very important everybody laughs Roshni asks Aman to relax. she asks Aman do you know how this happens he is about to tell her but stops Roshni tells that Aman kissed her on hand everybody laughs he says yes but does that matter Tabiz says I know the reason behind this she takes everyone to pool area. Tabrizi tells everyone that in the black jungle there is tree jahirili is trapped inside this tree and this is poisoned apple someone put this in water so that this poison can kill Aman