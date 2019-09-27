News

Roshni to fight against Jinn for Aman’s love in StarPlus’ new show ‘Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Sep 2019 07:10 AM

MUMBAI: StarPlus is coming up with all new show, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, which is a supernatural drama.

Gul Khan is coming up with another supernatural drama, which is more of a love story.

The star cast of the show comprises of Vikram Singh Chauhan, Aditi Sharma as main leads.

The story of the show revolves around the lead actor Aman who is possessed by jinn.

Aman is a nawab and will fall in love with a tawaif.

Roshni is a tawaif but a pure-hearted person who cares as well as loves all, but Aman, and Roshni’s love will become a trouble.

Roshni will try to fight against all odds to save Aman from the jinn and it could be the only way their love can prosper.

