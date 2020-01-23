Roshni gets jealous: Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka :23rd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Parveen plans to take the baby and give that to jin so that she can get all her powers back. Aliya stops her and takes the baby from her hand. Roshni and Farha are talking about Aliya Roshini tell her that she has the feeling that Aliya is faking Farah tries to tell her that relation in which baby is their that relationship is strong and unbreakable. Bajigar creates a big mess in Aliya's room Aman Roshni is a shock to see the mess in the room. Aliya tells Aman that she is afraid that Bajigar will do something to baby and her. He is focusing on the snake which he saw on Aliya's neck.

Parven gets furious by watching Aliya and baby happy she gets worried about her ring it is so important that if she doesn't get that ring then she will be in her true colors. baby stops crying by Aman's magic. Roshni feels Bajigar also has the same feeling. Aman put Bajigar in the cage to protect Aliya. Aliya asks Tabizi to do something we cant stay so far for so long.

Roshini shares a cute moment she teases him. Roshini confesses her jealousy towards Aliya. Aman tells her we have a direct connection don't worry. he explains why he put Bajigar in a cage and he is trying to find those people who tried to hurt Aliya. they again share cute moments. He promises that he will never leave her for anyone.