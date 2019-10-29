Roshni Walia aka Tara glad to share screen space with Rajkumar Rao

MUMBAI: Roshni Walia who essays the role of Tara Mane in Sony Entertainment Television’s dramality offering Tara from Satara has made her place in the hearts of the audiences through her effortless depiction of an innocent character. Her acting skills are being praised by people across nation and recently she bagged herself a chance of working with critically acclaimed actor Rajkumar Rao. She is being seen in a new promotional video for the government with the tagline of #HmariwaliDiwali. The 18-year old actress was glad to get a chance to feature on the official you-tube page of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Roshni Walia aka Tara Mane glad to have got this honor said, “It was a great opportunity to work for our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the fact that I am a part of a you-tube video that featured on his official you-tube page instils me with pride. It feels good to be a part of a noble cause like that depicted in Hmari wali Diwali. I also, shot with critically acclaimed actor Rajkumar Rao and just a small sequence with him taught me so much. I have always been a fan of his acting skills and wish to get to work with him more in future.”