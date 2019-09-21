News

Roshni Walia gifts herself a car on her birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Sep 2019 07:15 PM

MUMBAI: Roshni Walia has made a place for herself in the entertainment industry. She is known for playing the role of Jiyana in Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She has also been part of shows like Khauff Begins... Ringa Ringa Roses, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and Yeh Vaada Raha to name a few. She is currently seen playing the role of Tara Mane in Tara from Satara. 

The actress turned a year older yesterday. She celebrated her birthday on the sets of the show and had lots of fun with her co-stars. In an interview with TimesofIndia.com, Roshni revealed that she is fond of gifts and wishes this year she gets good gifts. She added saying that last year she received Shiro (her dog) as a gift. The actress said that Shiro is quite close to her and says it was her best gift. She even shared that she purchased a car which she has gifted herself. Roshni thanked all her fans and audiences for their love, support.

 

