Roshni Walia keeps alive her tradition of eco-friendly Diwali from 11 years

Roshni Walia can currently be seen in the dramality offering of Sony Entertainment Television Tara from Satara in the lead role of Tara. The young girl has already made it to headlines through her strong comments on Aarey, and also when she planted 35 trees in her birthday week. Now, she has made a unique revelation about her Diwali celebrations. Roshni is not very fond of crackers for the impact they have on the environment and animals and she herself has dogs who don’t like the noise and smell of it. It has now been 11 years now for which she has been minimal in cracker bursting sticking to a pair or two of fuljharis. But for this year, she has decided to completely avoid it due to the environmental impact.

Speaking about her new initiative Roshni Walia aka Tara Mane said, “I have been reading a lot of reports on environment pollution these days and though, I myself am not fond of crackers much, this year I have decided to put a complete stop on the same. I also appeal to all to avoid cracker bursting or at least keep it at minimal. This is for us, and the sustenance of life on earth.”