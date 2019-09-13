Rubina and I were very insecure about everything in life : Avinash Sachdeva on his break-up with the actress

Star plus’s popular celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 has set new benchmarks of excellence in the world of dance and raised the entertainment quotient with some dhamakedar performances by its talented contestants. This week, the viewers will be in for an extra entertainment bonanza as the show will introduce the wild card entrants for this season of Nach Baliye.

One of the jodi who will enter the show would be Avinash Sachdev and Palak Puruswani. Right after they get introduced on the show, the judge of the show Raveena Tandon asked Avinash about his past relationship. Taking it very sportingly Avinash revealed the reason behind his break-up with Rubina Dilaik. He said, “Rubina and I were very insecure about everything in life. We never used to give space to each other.” He further added, “I feel very lucky that I have Palak in my life, who keeps me grounded. She understands me completely.”

Well, we can’t wait to watch Avinash and Palak sizzle the dance floor with their extra-ordinary performances.

To catch all this masti, the fascinating moments of the season, stay tuned to Nach Baliye 9, this Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm, only on Star plus