Rubina and Jasmin clash as Captain Kavita oversees the Batwara task

MUMBAI: Day 47: The Captaincy task has always kept the housemates in Bigg Boss on their toes. With Kavita winning the captaincy and Bigg Boss asking her to make sure her orders are followed, she seems to be taking it up to the next level! The day starts with her taking Abhinav to task and waking him up to question him over the rules he broke. On seeing this, Rubina gets upset and denies doing the breakfast and dinner duties for the day.

Kavita’s captaincy seems to be in danger as there is an open rebellion by Abhinav and Rubina that they will not do the house duties until Kavita remains a captain! Rubina says that Kavita is behaving like a dictator instead of a captain, and her husband Abhinav supports her. Kavita rubbishes their blames and remains stubborn as a captain.

Next, Bigg Boss announces another exciting task for the housemates to claim the captaincy. Rubina and Jasmin have to pose as sisters and demand for their share in the property. The house is divided into two families and the two need to keep their claim about which part of the house belongs to them. The final decision about who can rightfully claim which section of the house rests with Kavita who resides over the panchayat as the Mukhiya.

The kitchen and dining area are won by Jasmin and her family which consists of Aly, Nikki and Rahul. Kavita feels that their claim is stronger than Rubina’s team. Now, with owning control of the kitchen and dining area, Jasmin’s team is seen flouting their rights! When Eijaz steps into the kitchen, Nikki rudely asks him to get out of the area! Eijaz gets irked and says he will not leave the dining area. Pavitra supports him and ends up clashing with Nikki as a new rivalry is seen emerging in the Bigg Boss House!

Will Abhinav and Rubina be able to withstand the wrath of Captain Kavita? Or will Kavita fall prey to Rubina and Abhinav’s rebellion?