Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla celebrate their twin girls’ 3 months birthday, check out their adorable pictures

MUMBAI :Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva has been a part of several projects and is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was earlier seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up.The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans shower her with a lot of love and support.

Rubina is currently enjoying the best phase of her life and that is of becoming a parent with hubby Abhinav Shuka. The couple were blessed with twin girls on November 27, 2023. They named their girls Jeeva and Edhaa.

The adorable babies have completed 3 months today and Rubina shared an adorable picture with them and hubby Abhinav. She captioned the post, “Happy three months to us”

While Rubina is seen in a white and multicoloured dress, Abhinav is wearing an all white attire. The couple is holding their munchkins who are seen wearing cute floral dresses.

Check out their post here;

Recently, Rubina revealed how she lost a whopping 11 kgs after recently delivering her twin girls. In her latest vlog, Rubina revealed that she made a promise to herself that within 3 months of giving birth, She will get back to work. She also revealed her inspiration saying that she kept her old dress with her before conceiving and aimed to fit into it. If she did fit into it, it would mean that she is getting back into shape and truly that happened after 3 months.

Don’t they make a happy family!

